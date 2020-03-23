Trevor Noah’s ‘Social Distancing Show’ To Fill ‘Daily Show’ Slot On Comedy Central

With the shutdown of Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Comedy Central has announced “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” will begin airing weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT, starting Monday (March 23).

“Following the recent production shutdown of all late-night shows amid an escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Trevor and his team are successfully producing and distributing a version of Comedy Central’s late-night franchise remotely,” a press release from the network said, via UPI.com.

“During this time, Trevor and all of his producers, writers, editors and directors are doing their part to flatten the curve by working from home.”

Fans will also be able to access the series’ social media channels.

Nothing can break the human spirit. Except that guy. That kinda hurt. Will try again tomorrow. #AwholeNewSong pic.twitter.com/KNtvadzXDw — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 17, 2020

Noah has hosted “The Daily Show” since Jon Stewart left in 2015, and it’s the #1 nightly talk show in adults 18-34 and men 18-34 (L+3).

Earlier this month, Noah announced that the show would cease taping with an in-studio crowd (for the foreseeable future) as the coronavirus crisis continues to paralyze the nation.

According to The Wrap, Noah paid tribute to his final “Daily Show” live audience with a farewell song.

“The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” launched on Wednesday and after three episodes, it’s now airing weeknights online in “The Daily Show‘s” time slot on Comedy Central.

According to Deadline, show is the first late-night program to forego reruns, with a goal top drop new content nightly.

“The Daily Social Distancing Show” has so-far featured monologues, celebrity interviews and Noah scrubbing his apartment clean. Moving forward, he will host a donation drive supporting the charities No Kid Hungry and City Harvest.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE