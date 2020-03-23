Andrew Gillum Hires High-Powered Attorney To Take Down Graphic Overdose Photo

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has retained a high-powered criminal defense attorney to go after media outlets that published a graphic photo of him lying in his own vomit at a drug-fueled gay sex party.

Gillum, 40, reportedly overdosed in room 1107 at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel on March 13 while partying with male escort Travis Dyson, 30, who was treated at a hospital and discharged. The controversial photo shows the politician passed out on a pillow and a towel under his lower torso is soiled with feces, per SandraRose.com.

Attorney Alex Spiro has fired off a take-down demand to The Floridian Press after using the photo in an article once the Central Florida Post obtained the image exclusively.

“To be clear, The public has no legitimate interest in any such photo, and its release appears to be based not on any such desire to shed light on an important public event, but rather to appeal to the prurient interests of certain members of the public. Moreover, this blatant attempt to damage the reputation of a devoted public servant seeking treatment in the midst of a national emergency and global health crisis is appalling and demonstrates an utter disregard of decency and the privacy rights of Mr. Gillum and his family. The article is a violation of Mr. Gillum’s rights to privacy and must be promptly removed.”

The publisher of the Floridian Press removed the article and photo out of respect for Gillum’s wife and three minor children.

However, the Central Florida Post will not take down the image because “Mr. Gillum is a public figure whose life is of considerable public interest.”

Enrique Tarrio, who reportedly helped the Post obtain the photo, intends to dismiss any legal action against him.

“[Gillum] was almost elected governor of Florida. If he had won, we would have had a sitting governor involved in a meth-fueled gay sex orgy with a known male prostitute as we faced down the Wuhan flu pandemic. The public would have been placed at great risk and it is likely that people could have died due to delayed response times related to Mr. Gillum’s needs to enter rehab. Mr. Gillum is not a dedicated public servant as his attorney claims. If he was a dedicated public servant he would have remained dedicated to his public image. That means not cheating on his wife, procuring male prostitutes, and engaging in meth-fueled sex orgies while his young children were left home fatherless. Thank God that Florida was smart enough to elect a true leader like Ron DeSantis.”

