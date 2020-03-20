Website Helps Parents Find & Purchase Children’s Books With Black Characters

Children’s books with Black representation are now easier to find thanks to author and entrepreneur Veronica N. Chapman, founder of BlackBabyBooks.com.

Chapman’s company, Boxxout Enterprises, designs creative solutions for social change. BlackBabyBooks.com, which makes it easier to discover and purchase children’s books with Black characters, is an initiative under the Boxxout umbrella.

Chapman, who is also a children’s book author, launched the site in response to the challenges shared by attendees at her book signings. She told BlackNews.com, “When I published my first children’s book, people would often tell me that they had trouble finding children’s books with Black characters. Early literacy is so important, as is representation in the books our children read, so I spent a weekend designing BlackBabyBooks.com.”

She continues, “The next time the issue came up at one of my signings, I was so grateful to be able to respond with a solution. I also really enjoy highlighting the work of fellow authors and entrepreneurs.”

To empower your brilliant babies, visit www.blackbabybooks.com or check them out on Instagram and Facebook.

