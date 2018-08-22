Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children’s Books

1. Terrell Owens

2. Terrell Owens wrote ‘Little T Learns To Share’.

3. George Foreman

4. George Foreman wrote ‘Let George Do It’.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith

6. Jada Pinkett Smith wrote ‘Girls Hold Up This World’.

7. Spike and Tonya Lee

8. They Also Wrote ‘Please baby Please’

10. The couple wrote ‘Giant Steps To Change The World’.

11. Alex Rodriguez Alex wrote ‘Out of the Ballpark’.

12. Whoopi Goldberg

13. Whoopi wrote ‘Sugar Plum Ballerinas’.

14. Bill Cosby Bill wrote ‘The Meanest Things To Say’ and ‘The Best Way To Play’.

15. Garcelle Beauvais wrote ‘I Am Mixed’ and ‘I Am Living in Two Homes’.

16. Will Smith Will wrote ‘Just The Two Of Us’.

17. Jay Leno Jay wrote ‘How To Be The Funniest Kid In America In The Whole Wide World’ and ‘If Roast Beef Could Fly’.

18. Madonna Madonna wrote ‘The English Roses’.

19. Monyetta Shaw wrote ‘The Adventure of Maddie’

20. Alicia Keys wrote ‘Blue Moon’

21. Barack Obama

23. Barack Obama Wrote: ‘Of Thee I Sing: A Letter To My Daughters’

25. Queen Latifah