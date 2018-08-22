Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children’s Books

1. Terrell Owens

2. Terrell Owens wrote ‘Little T Learns To Share’.

3. George Foreman

4. George Foreman wrote ‘Let George Do It’.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith

6. Jada Pinkett Smith wrote ‘Girls Hold Up This World’.

7. Spike and Tonya Lee

8. They Also Wrote ‘Please baby Please’

10. The couple wrote ‘Giant Steps To Change The World’.

11. Alex Rodriguez

Alex wrote ‘Out of the Ballpark’.

12. Whoopi Goldberg

13. Whoopi wrote ‘Sugar Plum Ballerinas’.

14. Bill Cosby

Bill wrote ‘The Meanest Things To Say’ and ‘The Best Way To Play’.

15. Garcelle Beauvais wrote ‘I Am Mixed’ and ‘I Am Living in Two Homes’.

16. Will Smith

Will wrote ‘Just The Two Of Us’.

17. Jay Leno

Jay wrote ‘How To Be The Funniest Kid In America In The Whole Wide World’ and ‘If Roast Beef Could Fly’.

18. Madonna

Madonna wrote ‘The English Roses’.

19. Monyetta Shaw wrote ‘The Adventure of Maddie’

20. Alicia Keys wrote ‘Blue Moon’

21. Barack Obama

23. Barack Obama Wrote: ‘Of Thee I Sing: A Letter To My Daughters’

25. Queen Latifah

26. Queen Latifah Wrote ‘Queen Of The Scene’

