Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children’s Books

1. Terrell Owens
2. Terrell Owens wrote ‘Little T Learns To Share’.
3. George Foreman
4. George Foreman wrote ‘Let George Do It’.
5. Jada Pinkett Smith
6. Jada Pinkett Smith wrote ‘Girls Hold Up This World’.
7. Spike and Tonya Lee
8. They Also Wrote ‘Please baby Please’
10. The couple wrote ‘Giant Steps To Change The World’.
11. Alex Rodriguez
Alex wrote ‘Out of the Ballpark’.
12. Whoopi Goldberg
13. Whoopi wrote ‘Sugar Plum Ballerinas’.
14. Bill Cosby
Bill wrote ‘The Meanest Things To Say’ and ‘The Best Way To Play’.
15. Garcelle Beauvais wrote ‘I Am Mixed’ and ‘I Am Living in Two Homes’.
16. Will Smith
Will wrote ‘Just The Two Of Us’.
17. Jay Leno
Jay wrote ‘How To Be The Funniest Kid In America In The Whole Wide World’ and ‘If Roast Beef Could Fly’.
18. Madonna
Madonna wrote ‘The English Roses’.