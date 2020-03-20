Atlanta Mayor Allows Bars & Restaurants To Serve Alcohol To-Go For 60 Days

Hot 107.9 Staff

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been on the forefront fo the efforts to keep the city safe from the spread of the coronavirus. She recently closed all Bars, Restaurants and other gathering establishments, but now will give the folks a slight morale boost.

According to an Executive Order signed the the mayor restaurants and bars in the city will be able to serve alcohol to-go for the next 60 days. In a tweet the mayor stated, “Thank you to all who sent helpful info to assist with our bars and restaurants. I’ve signed an Executive Order that will allow them to serve alcohol during this Take-Out only period.” Check out the tweet below…

Thank you to all who sent helpful info to assist with our bars and restaurants. I’ve signed an Executive Order that will allow them to serve alcohol during this Take-Out only period. pic.twitter.com/2KYdLl9FTG — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 20, 2020

