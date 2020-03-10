Rihanna Unveils Fenty Beauty House For TikTok Users

Rihanna is assisting the “next wave of content creators” by unveiling the Fenty Beauty TikTok House in Los Angeles, a space they can use to get their ideas off the ground.

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” Rihanna said, Complex reports. “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

In a press release obtained by Harper’s Bazaar, the Fenty Beauty TikTok House features beauty stations, video-ready natural light, and a fully stocked “Make-up Pantry” for the creation of beauty-focused content with “Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way.”

Rihanna debuts new TikTok house in Los Angeles: “We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative.” pic.twitter.com/OYgnRVMRKC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2020

In related news… rapper Lil Boosie has reacted to rumors that Rihanna is boo’d up with A$AP Rocky.

The Baton Rouge rap star has publicly professed his infatuation with the Bajan beauty.

Last week, he posted a video of himself on Instagram shooting his shot at the singer, with the help of his kids.

Lil Boosie has a message for Rihanna😭 pic.twitter.com/RNE9BE8EQW — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) March 3, 2020

He also once explained that his idea of a perfect day would be spending it with RiRi.

However, after catching wind of the ASAP dating rumor, Boosie has decided to fall back.

“I heard Rihanna off the market right now. I just pulled up some stuff on Instagram and they say she’s messing with A$AP Rocky, mayne” Boosie says in a clip of his upcoming reality series titled BadAzz Boosie. “I’ma bag off. I’ma bag off because I rock with A$AP Rocky. That’s my dawg. That’s my lil dawg.”

He continued, “I’m a catch. I take care of my kids. I’m a lovable person, and I’m on my s**t.”

See the hilarious moment in trailer below:

