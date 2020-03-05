Lizzo Takes Aim At TikTok For Removing Her Swimsuit Clips: ‘I Wonder Why?’ [Video]

Lizzo has slammed the social media platform TikTok for removing her viral swimsuit clips, and she suspects the action was taken because she’s not a supermodel hottie.

In a clip shared on her own TikTok account, the “Truth Hurts” singer lip syncs to a vocal that repeats the words “I know” while getting her hair braided. Lizzo captioned the video with an emoji face, along with the caption:

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” she wrote, adding “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok we need to talk.”

Lizzo’s complaint comes a month after personal trainer Jillian Michaels criticized the swimsuit shots that she shared on Instagram in early February.

The pop star posted a series of beachside pics from her vacation in Brazil, which she captioned “Roll Model,” (see photos below).

Michaels questioned why fans and the media praise the singer’s body.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music?” Michaels said when discussing Lizzo’s push for pushing body-positivity, per PEOPLE.

“‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels continued. “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But, there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”

Fans slammed Michaels for “fat-shamming” Lizzo and The Biggest Loser trainer was forced to follow up with a statement on her Instagram.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” Michaels said in a statement on Instagram.

“I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Lizzo and her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson shared a clip of them dancing to Trey Taylor and Armon Warren’s cover of Mac Miller’s “Knock Knock” in their bathroom — peep the IG video embed below.

“This makes me smile,” Lizzo captioned the TikTok, which she also posted to Instagram on Monday. “Hope u smiling too.”

