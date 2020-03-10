Coronavirus Made Me Do It: Women Battle Over Pack Of Toilet Paper In Store

With the coronavirus on the verge of becoming a worldwide pandemic, it’s no surprise that folks are getting primal over basic supplies.

Three women in Australia fought each other hard over a pack of toilet paper at a Woolworths in Chullora on Saturday. Nine News Australia aired the viral video.

It started when a mother and daughter was spotted hoarding multiple packs of toilet paper in their shopping cart. Another woman came along and was not having it. She went for the toilet paper in the cart, yelling, “I just want one pack!” That’s when the s**t hit the fan.

