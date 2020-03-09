Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Take Daughter Zaya To First Red Carpet [Photos Inside]

Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) in association with award-winning actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph and her non-profit organization, The DIVA Foundation, hosted the Sixth Annual Truth Awards on Saturday, March 7.

Among the attendees were Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Zaya Wade.

The Wade Family presented “Styling Hollywood” stars and their dear friends Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis with the Business Leadership Award. Union said, “It was important for Zaya’s first red carpet to be with her community [Black LGBTQIA+]!”

“Jason and Adair were the first people we called to discuss Zaya coming out to us and they’ve helped guide us through the process,” said Dwyane Wade.

Angelica Ross received the Arts & Culture Award alongside celebrity stylist and interior designer power couple Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis, stars of Netflix’s “Styling Hollywood,” and owners of JSN Studio who received the Business Leadership Award; producer/director Cheryl Dunye of OWN’s “Queen Sugar” with a Media & Arts Award; CNN political commentator and New York Times best-selling author Keith Boykin with the Advocate Award; Dr. Shaun Harper, director of USC Race & Equity Center, with the Excellence in Education Award, and finally, Jeffery Wallace, president and CEO of LeadersUp with the Passing the Torch Award and Brian Henry, DJ and entertainer with the Influencer Award.

The Truth Awards will benefit the DIVA Foundation and its partnership with BBLA, which has initiated several initiatives aimed at affirming and strengthening the African American LGBTQ+ community educationally, financially, physically and socially. For more information about the organization and its scholarship program, visit www.BetterBrothersLA.com

