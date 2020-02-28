L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies Allegedly Shared Graphic Pics From Kobe Bryant Crash Site

UPDATE (Via TMZ) …

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, multiple L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the crash scene took photos that included remains. We’re told one of the deputies — a trainee — took photos and at some point went to a bar and, as one source put it:

“He tried to impress a girl by showing her the photos.”

We’re told the bartender overheard the conversation and filed an online complaint with the Sheriff’s Dept.

We’re also told the cell phone photos were passed around at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation — the first responders to the crash. Sources say deputies from other substations around L.A. County also took cell phone photos.

ORIGINAL

Graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site were reportedly shared by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

Via the LA Times:

One of the sources told The Times that the sharing of photos of the crash scene and the victims’ remains was the topic of a discussion among first responders two days after the crash. The source said he saw one of the photos on the phone of another official, in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation of the crash. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter.

Joseph Giacalone, who teaches police procedures at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said that generally, sharing photos with anyone not authorized to see them “is a cardinal sin in law enforcement.”

Bryant’s helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. last month, claiming the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, including the pilot.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kobe’s widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter.

We previously reported the lawsuit alleges Island Express was only allowed to fly under visual flight rules, and the conditions the day of the crash were not conducive for such flying. As we reported, the fog was extremely low and the pilot was in blinding conditions before the mishap.

“Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also says the pilot was going 180 miles per hour in the heavy fog in a steep decline.

The lawsuit claims the pilot failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff, failed to obtain proper weather data prior to the flight, failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy condition, failed to maintain control of the helicopter and failed to avoid “natural obstacles” in the flight path.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE