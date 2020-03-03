Netflix To Host Stand-Up Festival With Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence

Netflix is hosting its first comedy festival next month, and Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and David Letterman will all be there.

“Netflix is a Joke Fest” will run from April 27 to May 3 in Los Angeles, with Chappelle and Ali Wong tapped to headline. The event will feature over 100 shows throughout 20 venues around Hollywood, and some will air as specials on Netflix.

“It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

More legendary comedians, shows, and venues than we could ever fit on a poster. Netflix Is A Joke Fest hits LA!! Tickets available Friday. https://t.co/tno4zRvBHB pic.twitter.com/7C18c1jJyV — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 2, 2020

The event will also feature Jane Fonda, Martin Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, Tim Robinson, Pete Davidson, Ken Jeong, Norm Macdonald, and Bill Burr, per Complex.

Chappelle will serve up a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, while Wanda Sykes, Hannah Gadsby, and Graham Norton will host a LGBTQ+ comedy showcase, the report states.

One Twitter user asked, “Why amy schumer?,” to which another user replied: “She’s just traveling to make sure she can listen and take note of everyone’s material for her new hour.”

“100+ live shows. LA’s most iconic venues. One packed week. Netflix Is A Joke Fest is no joke,” read a post on the festival’s official Twitter account (see below).

100+ live shows. LA’s most iconic venues. One packed week. Netflix Is A Joke Fest is no joke. pic.twitter.com/sIt0jZjx09 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 2, 2020

Also taking the stage throughout the week will be Bill Burr, Iliza Schlesinger, Jamie Foxx, Lily Tomlin, Margaret Cho, Chelsea Handler, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, and others.

Locations will include the Greek Theatre, the Hollywood Bowl, Largo and the Laugh Factory, CNN reports.

Show times and dates will be available when tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Pre-sales start today (March 2). Click here for more information.

