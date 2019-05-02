DL Hughley Show
Hughley TV: Tisha Campbell-Martin Has Never Dated Martin Lawrence [Video]

When Tisha Campbell-Martin starred as Gina on Martin they looked so good together and their chemistry was so great people assumed that they had to be dating. To this day there are people who assume that the two are married. But she says they never even dated. The assumptions were so bad that if she were out with her now ex-husband Duane Martin people pointed and stared like she was cheating on Marin Lawrence.

Speaking of Martin, Tisha says they’re working on bringing a reboot to television soon!

 

Close