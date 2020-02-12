Janet Jackson Surprises Whoopi Goldberg On ‘The View’ [WATCH]

Janet Jackson popped in unexpectedly on “The View” Wednesday toting tickets to her upcoming Black Diamond tour for everyone in the studio – but most importantly, for Whoopi Goldberg.

After walking out during a segment to the complete shock of the audience, Janet said that she had tickets just for Whoopi, after hearing that the host wasn’t able to make her last concert because she was ill and in the hospital.

Whoopi and Janet then announced that all of the co-hosts and everyone in the audience are getting tickets.

Where will Janet pop up next?

Later in the show, Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield and his chest hair sat at the Hot Topics table to talk about their new movie “The Photograph,” and also give love to “Love Jones” and “Love and Basketball” as films that “laid the tracks” for their latest work.

