Woman Charged With Murder And Feticide After Deadly Dui Crash

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested following a DUI road rage incident in New Orleans that left a 22-year-old and her unborn child dead in January.

Jade Lewis and her unborn child, a boy she planned on naming Mydas, were killed in the crash that reportedly occurred around 12.30pm on January 30. Family said she was due to deliver in early February.

Police said that toxicology tests confirmed Shannon Alvarez was under the influence of several dangerous substances at the time of the deadly accident, Daily Mail reports.

Police say the incident started when one of the drivers wouldn’t let the other merge, so both escalated down the street, blocking each other until they crashed.

“Someone wanted to get in the other lane, they get too close, someone blows their horn and then it escalates from there,” Lt. Michael Cunningham said. “Then the other driver doesn’t want to let somebody over. Witnesses are saying that’s what happened here.”

After striking Lewis’ vehicle, Alvarez’s SUV fishtailed and went off the road, crashing into another pole.

Alvarez faces charges of vehicular homicide, third-degree feticide and other moving violations.

Meanwhile, Lewis’ boyfriend has opened up about his loss.

“Devastation. My heart just broke. I feel like my soul was ripped out of my body,” Marcus Villavasso told WDSU earlier this month. “I lost my mother as a kid, as a teenager. I feel like she [Lewis] somewhat filled a void for me; my kid that I was supposed to meet next week would’ve been my second one with her.”

Villavasso has warned against the deadly dangers of road rage.

“Road rage is never the answer. It’s never safe. From here on out, I would ask not only people here in New Orleans, but people worldwide, to take it one day at a time,” Villavasso said. “When you drive, drive with patience. When you drive, drive knowing there are others on the side of you, in front of you or behind you. Drive knowing there are other lives at stake.”

“She was our baby. She was everybody’s baby. We loved her so much. She was just our baby,” Lewis’ sister Domonique Hutson told WDSU.

“I can’t. That was my baby. I don’t want to do anything without her. I just can’t.”

