Russ Rant: Wash Your Hands!

The Coronavirus is no joke. Russ is super annoyed by the amount of people he sees walking around coughing and sneezing in their hands. As a grown adult you should know to sneeze in your elbow! And on top of people’s fears and lack of hygiene, he can’t stand the way the Trump administration is addressing this issue. They keep saying that the number of cases is going down to zero and even blaming the virus on Democrats. Trump Jr. went on television and said that the virus was created to keep Trump from winning a second term.

