Tyra Banks’ Modelland Theme Park Finally Set To Open In May, Tickets On Sale Now

Tyra Banks’ beauty theme park ModelLand is set to open in May in Santa Monica, Calif., and tickets are already available, ranging from $59 to $1,495.

“I am excited to bring ModelLand to my hometown in L.A. after dreaming about it for so many years,” Banks said in a statement to The Times Tuesday. “I always loved discovering unique and barrier breaking talent on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ and I wanted to give that same love to everyone, so I created a physical space to do that.”

ModelLand’s website describes the park as “the first of its kind experiential attraction that will emulate a fantasy version of the modeling world with state-of-the-art interactive entertainment where beauty, fantasy, tech, theater, retail and an eating extravaganza collide.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the multilevel “modeling fantasy” experience has been in development for a decade, and aims to combinE the “glamour of America’s Next Top Model, the whimsy of Willy Wonka, and the magic of Disneyland” a press release states.

“I believe all shapes AND all sizes AND all ages AND all shades deserve to feel beautiful, powerful, and be the fantasy versions of themselves. ModelLand is not just an attraction. It’s a place full of stories that challenges what ‘attractive’ means,” said Banks.

“When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we celebrate YOUR uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game,” she continued. “YOU are ModelLand’s star. Our cameras are waiting for you.”

ModelLand “features runways, professional photo shoot opportunities, shopping and a theater,” where performers can serve up their talents.

“I’m inspired by Walt Disney. He created a legacy brand and destination that exists beyond his time on earth and continues to delight people of all ages through fantasy and story,” Banks wrote on the park’s website.

“I want to redefine what a model and modeling means. It ain’t just about having a contract with a top modeling agency. And it’s not just being an Instamodel with tons of followers. I want to make people everywhere feel more beautiful and powerful than they ever believed possible,” she continued.

According to ModelLand’s website, guests can choose between the $59 General Admission tickets, the $549 “Fantascene Photoshoot” ticket, and the ultimate VIP “Fantascene Dream” experience for nearly $1,500.

ModelLand will open to public on May 1.

