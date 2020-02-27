Georgia Mother, Children Trapped In Nanjing, China Amid Coronavirus Crisis [Video]

A Georgia mother and her two children remain trapped inside their apartment in China due to Coronavirus fears.

DaVina Jackson is currently working as a pre-school teacher overseas, but she’s desperate to return to Fort Valley, Georgia as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to devastate Nanjing, the city she currently calls home.

Unfortunately for Jackson and her kids, they won’t be able to travel anytime soon as they’ve been quarantined in their home. The concerned mother admits she is afraid to return to work as the virus continues to ravage the city.

“I told them, I’m not coming to work. I’ve got two children at home to take care of,” she said, according to 11 Alive. “If I get sick, they get sick. I’m all the way in China. Who’s going to take care of my kids if something happens to me?”

DaVina said the American embassy in China can’t help her, and the only way she can fly to the U.S. is through South Korea or Thailand. Ticket prices are reportedly starting at $3,000.

Jackson has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to pay for their trip back to the United States.

China has reported 78,190 Coronavirus cases, including 2,718 deaths. Outside the country, 2,790 cases in 37 countries have been noted, according to a World Health Organization official.

At least 2,200 people have reportedly died worldwide. The vast majority in China.

Meanwhile, President Trump has minimized the threat of the virus in the U.S., blaming the media and Democrats in a tweet, “Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Coronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!,” Trump wrote.

