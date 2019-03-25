10 Bada** Women In Health & Wellness

1. Dr. Alexa Canady
In 1976, at 26-years-old, Alexa Canady became the first black female neurosurgeon in the US when she was accepted as a resident at the University of Minnesota. In 1986, Canady became chief of the hospital’s neurosurgery department. In 1993, she received the American Women’s Medical Association President’s Award.
2. Massy Arias
This strong, empowering woman is a CoverGirl ambassador and an incredible fitness guru. She sets the example for how having a healthy diet and active lifestyle can change your life.
3. Elisabeth Akinwale
CrossFit athlete, trainer, and mother, Elisabeth is a fitness and lifestyle coach out of Chicago. She just opened her fitness company, 13th Flow, which focuses on affirmation, connection, and guidance for truly transformative and enjoyable fitness.
4. Jeanette Jenkins
Jeanette Jenkins has worked with Pink, Alicia Keys, and Tia Mowry. Her Instagram is full of fun workouts that will make you sweat.
5. Dr. M. Joycelyn Elders
In 1961, 28-year-old M. Jocelyn Elders became the chief resident at the University of Arkansas, leading a group of white, male residents and interns. She was the first person in Arkansas to be board certified in pediatric endocrinology. In 1987, Governor Bill Clinton appointed Elders head of the Arkansas Department of Health, and in 1993, President Bill Clinton appointed her the sixteenth Surgeon General of the United States.
6. Dr. Jane Cooke Wright
Jane Cooke Wright’s father set the bar pretty high by being one of the first blacks to graduate from Harvard Medical School, the first black doctor on staff at a New York City municipal hospital, and New York’s first black police surgeon. Jane Cook Wright went on to be just as successful. In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson appointed her to the President’s Commission on Heart Disease, Cancer, and Stroke. In 1967, Wright became professor of surgery, head of the cancer chemotherapy department, and associate dean at New York Medical College. She was the highest-ranking black woman at a nationally-recognized medical institution. In 1971, Wright also became the first female president of the New York Cancer Society.
7. Vanessa Rissetto
Vanessa Rissetto is a Registered dietitian/nutritionist who specializes in weight loss, weight management, and medical nutrition therapy as it relates to diabetes, cardiac disease, and gastrointestinal issues.
8. Marisa-Moore-Headshot
Marisa is a registered and licensed dietitian with a background in clinical nutrition, wellness and the food industry. Early in her career, she developed a foundation in medical nutrition therapy as an outpatient dietitian and focused on diabetes education, cardiovascular nutrition and weight management. She owns a nutrition consulting practice where she works with corporations, groups and individuals to improve health outcomes in wellness, weight management, heart health and disease prevention.
9. Roz the Diva
She is working to change the mindset about plus size pole dancers, Roz the Diva encourages people to get moving in any way they want. Her Instagram often shares clips from her pole dancing classes.
10. Natasha Hastings
Hastings is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field who is super fit and is known to work hard. Her Instagram feed has strength workouts, running clips, and all things lifestyle.