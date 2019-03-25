HomePhoto Galleries

10 Bada** Women In Health & Wellness

Posted 3 hours ago

1. Dr. Alexa Canady

In 1976, at 26-years-old, Alexa Canady became the first black female neurosurgeon in the US when she was accepted as a resident at the University of Minnesota. In 1986, Canady became chief of the hospital’s neurosurgery department. In 1993, she received the American Women’s Medical Association President’s Award.

2. Massy Arias

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday tribe, share this message with someone you love. It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up. We are our biggest investments, and if we’re giving up on ourselves, what does that say about our character? How we do anything is how we do everything. We need to continue evolving our perspectives about success and how we can reach it. This instant gratification idea we are harboring, as well as the thought that what we want most will come to us easy, has killed more dreams than you will ever know. Life isn’t a race, but a marathon, and we have our whole lives to build ourselves brick by brick. Success requires hard work, sacrifices, failure, risks, discipline, and persistence. Since you’re only going to find yourself back in the same place you started, think twice about quitting. Life is tough; but you’re a warrior not a quitter. www.massyarias.com #ma60day #childofGod #progressnotperfection #mondaymotivation _________________________________________________ Feliz lunes mi tribu, comparte este mensaje con un amigo. Es difícil vencer a una persona que nunca se rinde. Somos nuestras mayores inversiones, y si nos rendimos, ¿qué dice eso de nuestro carácter? Cómo hacemos cualquier cosa es cómo hacemos todo. Necesitamos continuar evolucionando nuestras perspectivas sobre el éxito y cómo podemos alcanzarlo. Esta idea de gratificación instantánea que estamos albergando ha matado más sueños de los que nunca sabrás, tanto como la idea que tenemos que lo que más queremos en la vida se nos vendrá súper fácil. La vida no es una carrera, sino un maratón, y tenemos toda nuestra vida para construirnos ladrillo por ladrillo. El éxito requiere trabajo duro, sacrificios, fallos, riesgos, disciplina y persistencia. Ya que solo volverás a encontrarte en el mismo lugar donde comenzaste, piensa dos veces antes de tirar la toalla. La vida es dura; pero tú eres un guerrero.

A post shared by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on

This strong, empowering woman is a CoverGirl ambassador and an incredible fitness guru. She sets the example for how having a healthy diet and active lifestyle can change your life.

3. Elisabeth Akinwale

View this post on Instagram

Snatch 101 Workshop at @13thflow! Registration available at www.13thflow.com. Event Details: Learn and practice the fundamentals of the snatch with 13th Flow. Who: All levels who want to learn or deepen their understanding of the snatch What: 75 minute hands on work and instructional workshop When: April 20, 2019 12:15-1:30 Where: 30 W Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL 60609 How: Register here! *Unlimited 13th Flow members are FREE, email akinwaleinfo@gmail.com to RSVP. In addition to being a competitive sport, training in Olympic style weightlifting is effective for gaining strength, mobility, explosiveness, and body awareness. Plus, it keeps training fun & engaging! Whether you have experience with the snatch or not, this workshop will be a hands on experience to improve your knowledge and skill in performing the lift.

A post shared by Elisabeth Akinwale (@eakinwale) on

CrossFit athlete, trainer, and mother, Elisabeth is a fitness and lifestyle coach out of Chicago. She just opened her fitness company, 13th Flow, which focuses on affirmation, connection, and guidance for truly transformative and enjoyable fitness.

4. Jeanette Jenkins

Jeanette Jenkins has worked with Pink, Alicia Keys, and Tia Mowry. Her Instagram is full of fun workouts that will make you sweat.

5. Dr. M. Joycelyn Elders

In 1961, 28-year-old M. Jocelyn Elders became the chief resident at the University of Arkansas, leading a group of white, male residents and interns. She was the first person in Arkansas to be board certified in pediatric endocrinology. In 1987, Governor Bill Clinton appointed Elders head of the Arkansas Department of Health, and in 1993, President Bill Clinton appointed her the sixteenth Surgeon General of the United States.

6. Dr. Jane Cooke Wright

View this post on Instagram

Jane Cooke Wright, M.D. ’45, is among five women of color who have made contributions to the field of STEM who have been highlighted on digital kiosks throughout NYC for Women's History Month. Dr. Wright became the first woman president of the New York Cancer Society, and became founding member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). #NYMC ・ ・ ・ #Repost @globalkids with @get_repost ・・・ Look around #NYC this month and see digital artwork of @globalkids as we celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth! In collaboration with @linknyc.wifi and #NYCDoITT, #GKLeaders conducted research and developed portraits highlighting five prominent women of color in #STEM fields. The work of #GKLeaders from MS 224, WHEELS, and The Renaissance Charter School will be featured on 1,700 Link kiosks throughout March. Take a selfie in front of a Link kiosk showcasing any of the digital images and you'll be entered in a raffle for a GK hoodie! Tag @globalkids on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #GlobalKidsLink and #GKWomeninSTEM. We will post the best ones on our channels. #WomeninSTEM #WomeninScience #SONYC #DYCD #WomenEmpowerment #stemsquad #womenintech #innovators #digitalart #art #digitalportrait #illustration

A post shared by New York Medical College (@nymedcollege) on

Jane Cooke Wright’s father set the bar pretty high by being one of the first blacks to graduate from Harvard Medical School, the first black doctor on staff at a New York City municipal hospital, and New York’s first black police surgeon. Jane Cook Wright went on to be just as successful. In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson appointed her to the President’s Commission on Heart Disease, Cancer, and Stroke. In 1967, Wright became professor of surgery, head of the cancer chemotherapy department, and associate dean at New York Medical College. She was the highest-ranking black woman at a nationally-recognized medical institution. In 1971, Wright also became the first female president of the New York Cancer Society.

7. Vanessa Rissetto

View this post on Instagram

Alright so we are past Thanksgiving and leftovers. Time to regroup till the next holiday! One of the biggest mistakes I see people making during this magically season is binging and going off their healthy lifestyle plan the ENTIRE season! Sure, you can give yourself a few extra cookies here and there, but not everyday till the holidays! Try to stay on your healthy eating and fitness plan. Better yet, UP your plan. Why are you waiting till January 1st to get healthy? Believe me, you will be thanking me in a month if you starting living right today. Enjoy the holiday season, but in moderation. Need help staying on track this December? DM me today! #RDApproved photo cred: @jnilsenphotos

A post shared by Vanessa Rissetto MS, RD, CDN (@vanessarissettord) on

Vanessa Rissetto is a Registered dietitian/nutritionist who specializes in weight loss, weight management, and medical nutrition therapy as it relates to diabetes, cardiac disease, and gastrointestinal issues.

8. Marisa-Moore-Headshot

Marisa is a registered and licensed dietitian with a background in clinical nutrition, wellness and the food industry. Early in her career, she developed a foundation in medical nutrition therapy as an outpatient dietitian and focused on diabetes education, cardiovascular nutrition and weight management. She owns a nutrition consulting practice where she works with corporations, groups and individuals to improve health outcomes in wellness, weight management, heart health and disease prevention.

9. Roz the Diva

She is working to change the mindset about plus size pole dancers, Roz the Diva encourages people to get moving in any way they want. Her Instagram often shares clips from her pole dancing classes.

10. Natasha Hastings

Hastings is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field who is super fit and is known to work hard. Her Instagram feed has strength workouts, running clips, and all things lifestyle.

