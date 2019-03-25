10 Bada** Women In Health & Wellness

5. Dr. M. Joycelyn Elders In 1961, 28-year-old M. Jocelyn Elders became the chief resident at the University of Arkansas, leading a group of white, male residents and interns. She was the first person in Arkansas to be board certified in pediatric endocrinology. In 1987, Governor Bill Clinton appointed Elders head of the Arkansas Department of Health, and in 1993, President Bill Clinton appointed her the sixteenth Surgeon General of the United States.