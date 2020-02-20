Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Asks For Trump Pardon [Video]

While President Trump is passing out pardons like candy, one person not deserving of such an honor is ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick — so says a top federal prosecutor in southeast Michigan.

“So far, Mr. Kilpatrick has shown absolutely no remorse for his crimes. He denies any responsibility for the 24 federal felony offenses of which he was convicted, and he has served only one-quarter of his sentence,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider told the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday.

Trump has granted clemency to 11 convicted criminals, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who went to prison after he tried to sell President Obama’s old Senate seat for financial profit. Trump clearly has no problem with political corruption, which is why Kilpatrick is hoping the president will hook a brotha up.

Kwame is currently serving 28 years in prison for multiple public corruption crimes. He has long argued that he was wrongfully convicted and has reportedly requested a pardon from Trump’s White House after losing all appeals, according to the Free Press.

Schneider called Kilpatrick’s 28-year sentence “fair and just” as his crimes had a “devastating impact” on Detroit.

“My office is willing to provide any assistance to the Pardon Attorney to explain what really happened in Detroit under Mr. Kilpatrick’s watch, and why his conduct justified the sentence he received,” said Schneider.

“As the elected mayor, he ran a criminal enterprise that corrupted wide swaths of city government in the early 2000s — at a time when city residents desperately needed honest and effective city services,” he added.

U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade oversaw the 2013 prosecution of Kilpatrick, and she noted “There were dozens and dozens of additional charges that could have been filed but weren’t.”

Kilpatrick, 49, is not eligible to be released until 2037. He will be 67. In the meantime, he’s hoping Trump will come to his rescue after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case.

