Omar Epps Lands Role In ‘Raising Kanan’ Spinoff

Another one of Black Hollywood’s gems has been summoned to star in one of the many spin-offs of the now defunct “Power.” Omar Epps has been added to the cast of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Deadline reports.

RELATED: “Power” Creator 50 Cent Announces Four Spinoffs

No word on what Epps’ role will be in the “Power’ prequel but his character will reportedly be a main figure in Kanan’s life. This spin-off is the only one that will take place in the past.

“Raising Kanan” will focus on the backstory of “Power’s” deceased character Kanan Starks memorably played by “Power” creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Ghost and Tasha St. Patrick’s friend turned foe.

After serving a decade in prison thanks to Ghost and Tasha, Kanan returned to his ruthless ways after he was released and focused on getting revenge while infiltrating the Ghost’s crew. After manipulating their son Tariq, Kanan was again framed by Tasha with Tariq’s help and killed in a shootout with police.

The other sequels include “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force.” Ghost will follow the events from the last season of “Power” but from Ghost’s point of view.

Influence will follow Councilman Rashad Tate, played by Larenz Tate, who is looking to become the governor of New York. Force is Los Angeles-based and will follow Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he leaves the big rich town behind to take his operation to the West coast.

Some big names have already been snagged for the cast of “Power Book: II Ghost.” So far, Mary J. Blige and Method Man have been announced as major characters. Blige will play a hard-hitting Queens businesswoman named Monet while the Wu-Tang Clan member will play attorney Davis Maclean who has some skeletons in his closet that he wants to keep hidden.

