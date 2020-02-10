The Four Power Spinoffs Are…

Even though the STARZ hit series “Power” is coming to an end, the story will live on through the upcoming spin-offs. Now that the show has officially ended with the premiere of their series finale, the teaser for the upcoming spin-offs has been unveiled. We already knew that “Power Book II: GHOST” was on the way, but there will also be three other shows that focus on the come up of a few of the show’s other characters

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The other spin-offs include “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Obviously “Power Book III” will focus on the back story of Kanan Stark, the ruthless villain who was focused on revenge against his former comrades who planted drugs on him which led to him serving a lengthy prison sentence.

The trailer hints that “Power Book IV” will focus on Larenz Tate’s character, Councilman Rashad Tate, a crooked politician who gets by with his charm and charisma while his peers have no idea what he does behind closed doors.

“Power Book V” will seemingly tell the story of Tommy Egan, hopefully covering the past and the future of Ghost’s former right-hand man. Tommy will be leaving New York City behind him as he ventures to Los Angeles.

No word on when these three spin-offs will premiere, but “Power Book II: GHOST” has already began filming and some of the star-studded cast has already been revealed. Hip-hop and R&B royalty Mary J. Blige and Method Man have already signed on and photos of them on set have surfaced. Blige portrays a Queens businesswoman named Monet who “runs her business with an iron fist.”

“For Mary’s character, we use all the power and presence of the actress to communicate how this is a woman who is remarkable and unique in her abilities,” Courtney Kemp told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s as smart, savvy, and strategic as Ghost ever was, but her learning doesn’t come from books. We always said Ghost was a bookish kid who read all the time. This woman’s acumen comes from the street.

Method Man plays David MacClean, a “brilliant lawyer who is ethically challenged.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

Also On Black America Web: