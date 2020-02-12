Pennsylvania Man Pours Hot Sauce In Baby’s Mouth, Chokes Mother

A young mother and her 7-month-old baby girl are lucky to be alive after a disturbing abuse incident involving the woman’s boyfriend.

Police in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, arrested 21-year-old David Jones on January 27 after he allegedly hit the child before pouring hot sauce in her mouth — and when the child’s mother tried to intervene, Jones assaulted her, as well, Fox 43 reports.

According to an arrest complaint, Jones is also accused of sitting on the baby, pushing down on her with a bassinet frame, and shaking her, the report states.

Officers found the baby responsive, but could see “a very clear red rectangular line on her stomach consistent with the foot of the bassinet,” the Tribune-Democrat reported.

Jones is accused of choking the child’s mother when she attempted to stop him from hurting her daughter. The woman was able to flee to a neighbor’s house and call 911.

The baby was taken to Conemaugh Memorial for evaluation. Police did not say what his relationship was to the child.

Jones has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.

This is not the first time an adult has made headlines for abusing a child with hot sauce.

Last April, a Texas father was arrested after assaulting his 4-year-old son and force-feeding the boy hot sauce after hearing that the child had cursed, wtkr.com reported. A cousin told officers she could hear the kid choking on the spicy condiment.

