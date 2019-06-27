Porsha And Baby Pilar Are Mom And Daughter Goals On Instagram!
1.
🌞🌴Finally got to take a much needed vacation with my family. Thank you for the all-new @costa_hollywood_beach_resort in Florida for making our stay so great! Perfect relaxing, destination for families or couples. #costahollywood #costared
2.
Someone is up late tonight! Party time in Florida 🤪 @pilarjhena #MilkWasted 1:30am #BougieBaby
3.
Cuzzins 👯♀️ Besties 4 life 🌴🌞 #BougieBaby
4.
5.
My baby already tryna hold her bottle! #10weeks 😩💖🍼 @pilarjhena #Motherhood #MyZen
6.
How did I get so lucky to be your mommy😩❤️ @pilarjhena #BathTime #BougieBaby
7.
PJ Juicy👼🏽Lips😩❤️ @pilarjhena #Afterbathtime
8.
Literally my fav pic of my daughter & I! #Blessed @pilarjhena ❤️ #DaddysDimple #RaisingPJ #InRealLife
9.
The day we brought my baby home 😩❤️ I told my fiancé just give my baby his dimples and he did 🙌🏾 lol Also this is the pic I sent to close friends since we weren’t posting her yet. So happy now to share her with her insta aunties and uncles💋 @pilarjhena
10.
🎉Y’all my baby is ONE MONTH OLD today!! @pilarjhena you are my world and caring for you these past 4 weeks have been the joy of my life! All of the learning moments and growing have made me that much greater a mom. I pray I continue to be the best me I can be for you my princess💋 #Happy4Weeks 🌈 #RainbowBaby
