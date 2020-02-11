Texas Stripper Who Went Viral After Scary 15 Foot Fall Is Recovering [VIDEO]

A stripper named Honey Badger from Texas went viral over the weekend after a video of her plummeting 15 feet from a pole in a nightclub garnered thousands of shares and retweets.

The woman, whose name is Genea Sky on social media, gave a public comment admonishing her fellow social media users after it gained momentum over the weekend. Some commenters mocked her fall turning the scary moment into an internet meme, while others also fixated on how she continued twerking directly after.

Genea took to social media on Sunday to let everyone know that she was seriously injured and is in a lot of pain.

Yes, I fell off the pole. Yes, I fractured my jaw. NO, I’m not fucking okay. And there’s absolutely NOTHING funny about this situation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 9, 2020

I wasn’t fucked up. I do the same tricks every night. I simply messed up this time around and that was the result. The end. — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 9, 2020

As supporters seemingly changed their tune, voicing genuine concern, Genea’s friend launched a GoFundMe in order to help offset her surgery costs, amounting to $20,000. Genea is also studying to be an esthetician, and promotes her services on social media while she continues to train for her license.

People keep asking if I have cash app and Venmo and all that…I only have cash app ($geneapurnell22) and the GoFundMe my best friend made for me. I’m not asking for money but I’m very grateful that so many people want to help me. It truly means the world to me rn. Thank you 🙏🏽💕 — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

bb girl fell off the pole and continued throwing it😌❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhIIYI59Yl — AUSTIN (@THEEGEMINl) February 9, 2020

Genea later took to Instagram to share more of her thoughts as she continues to heal. “Obviously the video has gone viral and I’m getting a lot of messages asking me if I’m ok and all this stuff so, I decided I’d update everybody and let everyone know what’s going on,” she said while holding back tears.

Genea then revealed that she also suffered multiple other injuries in addition to a broken jaw.

“I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery on it tomorrow,” she said. I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle. I got some stitches. But aside from all of that, I’m good, I have no broken limbs, I walked away myself. I got up after it happened and I’m just really overwhelmed by all the messages and everything. And I’m so thankful for all the positive messages I’ve been getting and all the love.”

I’ve had some shitty times in life, but this has to be the most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced. But even with that, God is still good and my faith remains solid. — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 9, 2020

“I am having a hard time but I’m ok and I’m going to be ok,” she continued. “It’s just a really humbling experience to be alive. I’m just thankful for that and that’s just what’s important to me at this very moment, that I have my life. And even with my injury to my face, it still could’ve been a lot worse.”

