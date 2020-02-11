Evelyn Lozada May Return To ‘Basketball Wives’ Amid Racism Allegations

Despite calls for Evelyn Lozada to be fired from “Basketball Wives” amid accusations that she’s a bigot, sources close tell TMZ that VH1 approached her about a comeback for season 9.

Lozada has yet to reach a decision because of her ongoing drama with several co-stars, including Ogom “OG” Chijindu, who accused Ev of being a racist.

Lozada responded by hitting OG with a defamation lawsuit.

Lozada said in the suit that she lost several endorsement deals following OG’s racism allegations.

Via TMZ:

We’re told she’s also slow to sign a deal because when she’s left the show in the past … she’s had more time to focus on growing her jewelry and skin-care businesses.

Right now, our sources say Evelyn is trying to figure out if the ‘Basketball Wives’ paycheck is worth all the drama that will inevitably come with it.

Meanwhile, we previously reported how Lozada has embarked on a spiritual journey that saw her get baptized late last year at the Freedom Church in California.

In a post on her Instagram page, the reality TV star wrote, “This journey though personal is also about staying true to who I am, who HE is and what truly feeds my soul.”

“My soul needed something positive,” she said during an interview with Baller Alert.

“Something was missing, it was on my heart, it was on my mind [to get Baptized],” Lozada continued.

“I’m not living my life for Instagram, Facebook, I’m living my life for my family, my kids, and God,” Lozada said.

To prove her devotion, the single mother of two has decided to refrain from having sex.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE