After Getting Baptized, Evelyn Lozada Curbs Premarital Sex

Evelyn Lozada has embarked on a spiritual journey that saw her get baptized over the weekend at the Freedom Church in California.

In a post on her Instagram page, the reality TV star wrote, “This journey though personal is also about staying true to who I am, who HE is and what truly feeds my soul.”

“My soul needed something positive,” she said during an interview with Baller Alert.

“Something was missing, it was on my heart, it was on my mind [to get Baptized],” Lozada continued.

“I’m not living my life for Instagram, Facebook, I’m living my life for my family, my kids, and God,” Lozada said.

To prove her devotion, the mother of two has decided to refrain from having premarital sex.

“I’m done with premarital sex,” Lozada said. “I felt like… [in] those relationships I lost a piece of me, every time I had sex [out of wedlock].”

Evelyn also wants to be an inspiration to young women.

“I feel like I want to be able to be an example. I want to be able to speak to young girls from where I came from. I want to be able to inspire other people to, especially young girls, young women, to be able to just really love themselves and really honor themselves.”

During the Baller Alert interview, she also addressed the colorism controversy with co-star Ogom “OG” Chijindu in Season 8 of “Basketball Wives.”

“There’s things that happen on Basketball Wives that obviously, I’m only in control of myself and how I respond to somebody saying certain things to me,” Lozada said. “I’m going to keep it all the way one hundred when I was in Miami; I didn’t care. I did crazy stuff, I said crazy things, and I moved on with my life, and I didn’t have a conscience about it. But even with filming last season, you walk away, and I process things. I think about things, and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, maybe that wasn’t the right way to handle that situation.’ Or ‘What is my daughter going to think when she sees this.’ I always know that I need to do better.”

She added, “It takes time to get there mentally. I’m not saying I’m perfect because trust me; I’m not. I’m still working on cursing and stuff like that, which has been a way of life for many years.”

Evelyn says fans will witness her new approach on life in the upcoming new season of BBW.

“This season whenever we start filming, whenever that is, it’s supposed to be at the top of the year. It’s going to be the real true facts because me getting baptized and really wanting to do it for God in the right way, it’s going to be not easy. But I’m determined to pass the test.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE