Image Of Eight Black Women Firefighters For Prince George’s County Goes Viral

According to WUSA9, Green spent more than 2 decades volunteering with the fire department before assuming the role as the leader.

“While we are #PrinceGeorgesProud of our first female Fire Chief, Tiffany Green, we are even more proud of the female firefighters following in her footsteps,” tweeted Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is also a Black woman.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2017, only 7% of firefighters were female. Of the career firefighters, 4% were female.