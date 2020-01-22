Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill & More Set To Perform Nipsey Hussle Tribute At 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2020 Grammy Awards are quickly approaching and there are a number of things to look forward to; including a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG have been named as the artists participating in the highly anticipated tribute performance.

In addition to the tribute, Nipsey has been nominated for three Grammys this year. He received posthumous nominations in the categories of, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks In The Middle” and Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collab with DJ Khaled, “Higher.”

Grammy Awards executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, released a statement saying,

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large. There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

You can catch the Grammys live on Sunday, January 26th beginning at 8PM on CBS.

