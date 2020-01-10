John Legend, Alicia Keys To Perform At Star-Studded Prince Grammy Special

Prince will get his just due from the Grammys. Although the late multi-platinum artist only won seven statues in his three-decade plus career, he will be honored with a star-studded Grammy special “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince” to air on CBS later this year.

On the performance list are Beck, who recorded an EP, “The Paisley Park Sessions” at Prince’s entertainment complex last year and was the recipient of a Grammy Award presented by Prince at his last Grammy appearance; Alicia Keys, who helped induct Prince into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004; Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles, whose 1986 hit “Manic Mondays” was written by Prince; John Legend; Colombian singer Juanes, R&B/blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr.; Usher; Earth, Wind & Fire; former collaborator and R&B legend Mavis Staples; R&B singer/songwriter H.E.R.; Coldplay’s Chris Martin; singer/songwriter St. Vincent; and the Foo Fighters. Prince’s former band and collaborators The Revolution, Morris Day and The Time and Sheila E., are also expected to perform.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince will tape at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, two days after Keys hosts the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The special will air on CBS — the Grammys home network — later in 2020.

Looking forward to performing at the @RecordingAcad salute to my friend Prince. pic.twitter.com/VTDAVwzjlQ — Mavis Staples (@mavisstaples) January 9, 2020

“One of the true joys of producing the GRAMMY Awards is both working with and being able to tribute your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity of doing both,” longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who will serve as executive producer of the special, said in a statement. “His Grammy appearances, though few, were historic, and it’s with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the amazing legacy he left us. We’ve gathered a remarkable collection of artists across genres and across generations to salute one of music’s truly singular iconic writer/performers, and believe me, it’s a tall order to do him justice.”

Tickets for the live taping of Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince are now available here.

