Rihanna To Represent The Culture With ‘I-D’ Collab On ‘Rihannazine’

Rihanna has teamed up with i-D to release Rihannazine, a collection of celebrity interviews and editorials the singer co-curated.
The publication includes interviews with musicians such as rappers Rico Nasty and Young M.A., as well as models Bella and Gigi Hadid. Rihannazine was released as part of i-D‘s 40th anniversary, and is available online and as a limited print edition, per UPROXX.
“For me, this very special issue of i-D represents change and culture,” Rihanna said in the project’s introduction. “It is dedicated to some of the people who are progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art and activism – creating a more inclusive and diverse future.”
Rihanna’s zine also includes interviews with Alexa Demie, Kelela, author Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, per i-D.
Rico Nasty’s interview chronicles her rise to fame. Describing herself as “a rapper, rock star and mommy,” Nasty says she defines her success as: “Not necessarily being stagnant or complacent, but just at peace with where you are in life.”
“I started out being all me, me, me, and then, the more time I spent in the industry, the more I wanted to start building a ladder to help all the other girls that haven’t seen what I’ve seen, because it’s something you want to share with the world,” she said.
Check out Rihannazine here.
In 2019, RiRi released her 504-page coffee table book, titled Rihanna. She also reportedly sold her forthcoming documentary to Amazon for $25 million.
