Rihanna To Represent The Culture With ‘I-D’ Collab On ‘Rihannazine’

Rihanna has teamed up with i-D to release Rihannazine, a collection of celebrity interviews and editorials the singer co-curated.

The publication includes interviews with musicians such as rappers Rico Nasty and Young M.A., as well as models Bella and Gigi Hadid. Rihannazine was released as part of i-D‘s 40th anniversary, and is available online and as a limited print edition, per UPROXX.

Here's the second cover of i-D's ‘rihannazine’, a celebration of @Rihanna reign on the worlds of fashion, beauty and music, and i-D’s 40th anniversary, co-curated by Ri herself.⁣⁣

Order #rihannazine exclusively ⁣⁣here: https://t.co/s2BxFHJYJI 🛒⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/HIzSeez0Uf — i-D (@i_D) January 20, 2020

“For me, this very special issue of i-D represents change and culture,” Rihanna said in the project’s introduction. “It is dedicated to some of the people who are progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art and activism – creating a more inclusive and diverse future.”

Rihanna’s zine also includes interviews with Alexa Demie, Kelela, author Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, per i-D.

.@BellaHadid: "I need to own my decisions and stand up for myself" In #Rihannazine, the superstar model tells Rihanna about her successes, failures and 2020 drive for authenticity: https://t.co/KgRllsq8ro pic.twitter.com/F1fsMduyQr — i-D (@i_D) January 20, 2020

Rico Nasty’s interview chronicles her rise to fame. Describing herself as “a rapper, rock star and mommy,” Nasty says she defines her success as: “Not necessarily being stagnant or complacent, but just at peace with where you are in life.”

“I started out being all me, me, me, and then, the more time I spent in the industry, the more I wanted to start building a ladder to help all the other girls that haven’t seen what I’ve seen, because it’s something you want to share with the world,” she said.

Check out Rihannazine here.

In 2019, RiRi released her 504-page coffee table book, titled Rihanna. She also reportedly sold her forthcoming documentary to Amazon for $25 million.

.@Kelelam: "What I’d just say to @Rihanna is, 'Thank you'" In #Rihannazine, the RnB singer-songwriter touches on imposter syndrome and what she has to be grateful to Rihanna for: https://t.co/vO02g7jNOg pic.twitter.com/6l0mcPnNAg — i-D (@i_D) January 20, 2020

Yolanda Renee King: "I’m leaving behind people who are bystanders to gun violence". To mark #MartinLutherKingDay, his granddaughter Yolanda Renee King speaks to @Rihanna on her manifesto for a peaceful 2020 and beyond: https://t.co/BIB3duXaIe pic.twitter.com/faXXblTKjT — i-D (@i_D) January 20, 2020

