Nene Leakes Responds To Kenya Moore Brawl And #Snakegate On RHOA [Watch]

NeNe Leakes is speaking out about the drama that popped off between her and Kenya Moore on the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

We previously reported… Leakes had to be restrained by producers after a heated argument with Moore while on a cast trip to Toronto with costars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille, as well as friends of the Housewives Marlo Hampto and Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir, Yahoo reports.

The fight broke out as the ladies were attempting to find out the identity of the “snake” who secretly recorded Bailey slamming Leakes in a private conversation.

On her YouTube channel The Life of NeNe, the reality TV star said she exploded because her personal space was invaded when Moore put her finger all up in Leakes’ face during the argument.

I didn’t tell her or anyone sis or anyone else I’ve heard things about. But we’re you entertained sis? Good. https://t.co/Xr9d6szuZs — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) January 13, 2020

“She stretches and put her finger all the way in my face. So let’s start right there,” Leakes says. “So there’s a rule, but you know the rules don’t apply for me, that when there’s a heated exchange, you do not get in people’s personal space. That’s a rule among us, especially ever since Kenya put the scepter in Porsha’s face, it has been a clear rule that when words are being exchanged, you stay out of people’s personal space. When she put her hand all the way in my face, listen, right over here in between my eyes, you know I wasn’t going to go for that. That’s crazy.

“Don’t do that because that’s going to get you jacked up girl,” she adds. “Putting your hand in somebody’s face — it had nothing to do with her. I was trying to talk to Cynthia. I wasn’t talking to her at all. So it was just crazy. I was only talking to Cynthia. She didn’t have to do that, because if I did it, all hell would break loose.”