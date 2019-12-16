Dennis McKinley Finally Reveals Why He Cheated On Porsha Williams: ‘We Cried Together Every Night’

Porsha Williams’ fiancé Dennis McKinley finally confessed to what drove him to cheat while Williams was pregnant with their only child.

The tea was spilled during the couple’s therapy session on Sunday’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Williams and Dennis McKinley were living apart at the time of filming but have since reconciled and raising their 8-month-old daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena.

During a counseling session with Dr. Sherry Blake, McKinley admitted he cheated because he was sexually turned off by Williams during her pregnancy and as she battled postpartum depression, via PEOPLE.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley said. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

“It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision,” he continued. “I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

Williams fired back by stressing that McKinley’s cheating was “not a mistake.”

“A mistake, to me, is taking the wrong exit. You don’t make a mistake and set up with someone and cheat,” she said. “That’s not where he need to be in order for me to heal and move forward. He needs to be in a place in my eyes where he’s taking full accountability for his actions, period. No matter how it looks and feels. It insults me when he says mistake.”

Despite feeling betrayed, Williams still has love for her baby daddy, but saying those three words to him (I love you) hasn’t been easy.

“I haven’t wanted to tell him that because I feel like he didn’t deserve to hear that,” Williams told Dr. Sherry, turning to McKinley. “I felt like I was giving you something, but I have to let that go about giving you something. I have to let that go about, ‘Oh, he’s going to know I forgave him so now he won’t be sorry anymore. ‘F– that.’ “

“At the end of the day, this is a serious situation,” she said. “Our daughter is growing up by leaps and bounds every single day. If we’re going to be together for her, we’re going to have to start working on it. … If you’re going to live how you want to live because that’s just what your loins want, we can move on with our co-parent life. But if you are really trying to make a commitment over here, that’s what I want to know from your heart.”

McKinley assured Williams that he’s committed to their relationship.

“I want us to be together and that is not a co-parent situation. I apologize again,” he said to Williams, before addressing Dr. Sherry. “I hope [Porsha and I] can get to a place where we start to communicate more and she can give me another chance.”

Williams added “I am pissed but through all the hurt and the pain, I realize I do want my family,” she told McKinley. “It’s a work in progress. I can’t just like, start trusting you over night. It’s not going to work like that … [but] I’m going to try to do it.”

Since filming that scene, Williams and McKinley have reconciled and are re-engaged.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

