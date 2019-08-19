Nene Leakes Says Pescetarian Diet Helped Her Lose 20 Pounds [PICS]

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes was inspired to eat cleaner following her husband Gregg’s battle with cancer. Not only is Mr. Leakes now cancer free, his wife has changed her diet and managed to shed some pounds.
“I really want to lose 20 pounds,” she told HollywoodLife. “I’m very tall. I’m almost 5’11 and I can carry my weight a lot different than somebody who’s shorter than me, so me losing 12 pounds makes me feel like I’ve lost like, 5.”
The 51-year-old reality star is flaunting her weight loss in new photos shared on social media.
NeNe told the outlet that after Gregg beat Stage III colon cancer, they decided to cut out certain foods, and now she’s showing off the results — see below.
Gregg and i had a great discussion today about relationships! He says, when a man steps out, it’s because something YOU not doing right! Agree? Disagree? He has to be kidding right? My answer to that was BULLSHIT! I think he was trying to get under my skin. PS: NO this isn’t about us! It’s a relationship discussion with other couples today #lifeoftheleakes #chitchat PSS: Hey we are having another “Couples Discussion” soon! You should come over! It’s actually really fun to me. Um Gregg looks great by the way
“We’ve really been trying to do better and eat better and eliminate the junk,” she said. “I’m not doing anything crazy like doing the elliptical or riding the bike or running. I started being a pescatarian and he was plant-based, so I started there. It did help me and I felt different. I lost a couple of pounds. I’m not a big eater. But what I started to do, was just have small portions. I feel like I eat about four times a day – four, sometimes five – just nibbling on stuff, and I feel really satisfied.”
NeNe admits that when has a craving for her favorite salty snack, she makes sure to endure only a little.
“I love to snack on stuff because I like chips,” she said. “So If I’d want it so bad, I could eat a little bit and then I’d throw it in the trash can. I always say to myself, ‘I’m not going through the trash can to get it out and eat it,’ so I’d bite it and then I’d throw it in the trash. So I could just satisfy myself a little bit.”
By ditching meat and eating smaller meals, NeNe hopes that by her 52nd birthday in December, she’ll be down to a size 8.
“I’ve always been the girl who’s been a size 10, and then when I got bigger I was a 12 — Whatever,” she said. “I don’t ever remember being an 8. I would love to be an 8. Some people are like, ‘Oh, you’re too tall to be an 8!’ My birthday is December 13th. Every year around my birthday, I always want to be something! I want to be thin or smaller.”
