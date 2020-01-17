Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani Try To Solve A Murder In ‘The Lovebirds’ First Trailer [Watch]

The first trailer for Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s murder mystery romcom “The Lovebirds” has dropped, offering a glimpse of the onscreen couple’s wild journey after a date gone horribly wrong.

“Initially they were written for white people which, plot-wise, would have been a different story,” explains Rae to EW of their characters Jibran and Leilani. “It’s not a story about race but we wanted to acknowledge our race and the fact that we’re an interracial couple.”

In the teaser, Rae and Nanjiani are a couple who are implicated in a murder and have no choice but to try to clear their names.

But can these lovebirds survive the night?

“The aspects I love the most are the rare moments of sweetness between the two leads,” Nanjiani tells EW of the flick that reunites him with The Big Sick director Michael Showalter. “They spend so much of the movie bickering that the hints of what they used to be are my favorite.”

Watch the trailer above.

“The Lovebirds” hits theaters on April 3.

Also forthcoming from Rae is season four of “Insecure” on April 12, and the Valentine’s Day rom-com “The Photograph” co-starring LaKeith Stanfield.

We previously reported, Refinery 29 shared a breakdown of the plot:

Rae plays Mae Morton, whose mother, famous photographer Christina Eames , has died suddenly, leaving her without any sense of closure. Theirs was a fraught relationship, and Mae finds herself angry and hurt — until she finds an old black and white photograph hidden a safety deposit box that may hold the key to her mother’s life story. Around the same time, Mae meets Michael Block (Stanfield), an up-and-coming journalist writing a story about her mother’s career. Together, they strive to solve the mystery of Christina’s past — and fall in love in the process. But can it last?

