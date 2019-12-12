Issa Rae Becomes ‘Proud’ New Owner Of Coffee Shop In Neighborhood Where ‘Insecure’ Is Set

Issa Rae has opened up a coffee shop in the same neighborhood that her popular HBO series “Insecure” is set.

On Instagram, the Emmy Award-nominated star revealed that she’s now the “proud” co-owner of Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen in Inglewood, CA.

“Elated and proud to be a partner and co-owner of @findyourhilltop!,” she wrote.

“Our Inglewood location officially opens TODAY!” she continued. “Come through and check us out!”

In one of the IG clips, Rae, who co-owns the entity with Ajay Relan and Yonnie Hagos, explains why she decided to venture into the coffee business.

“I’ve always wanted a coffee shop in my neighborhood,” she said.

“Coffee shops facilitate productivity in so many ways, they facilitate collaboration,” Rae added. “I personally have done all of my writing in coffee shops. So it always disappointed me that there weren’t any that were Black-owned, people of color-owned in my neighborhood.”

Relan and Hagos also have two other locations. Their Inglewood shop offers “all-day dining, live performances, and a space for the local creative community to gather,” Los Angeles Magazine reported.

According to its website, the cafe hire local staff and pay their workers above minimum wage.

In related news, Issa Rae is gearing up to produce a remake of the 90’s crime drama “Set It Off.”

She will reportedly produce the project with Montrel McKay, her partner at Issa Rae Productions. Syreeta Singleton (“Black Monday”) and Nina Gloster (“Star”) have been hired to pen the script, per THR.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE