Will Smith He Admits He Was Jealous Of Jada’s Relationship With Tupac

Tupac Shakur was known as a prolific rapper and actor who died much too young at the age of 25. But he was also a prolific lover who in his tragically short life, had many love interests. Because of that, he also had some other celebrity men pressed.

In the “Hopelessly In Love – LIsa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison” LIfetime documentary, Rison admitted that Lopes’ relationship with the rap icon upset him. Despite Lopes’ passionate off-and-on relationship with Rison, she considered Shakur to be her soulmate – despite never being intimate with him.

Turns out, Will Smith felt much the same way about Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Shakur, although she also insists the two were never intimate.

In a recent radio interview about the “Bad Boys” movie coming out Thursday, Will shared more about his relationships with Tyrese, his wife and why he couldn’t be friends with Tupac.

See what he had to say below.

On Tyrese:

Will: Let me tell you something, me and Tyrese we been friends. That’s my dude. Tyrese is my dude. He calls me when he don’t want it cut. He want it raw and uncut. The amount of talent and possibilities that that dude has is what I keep drumming in with him. Tyrese is functioning at 40 percent of the capacity of what he really is. And that’s another thing being brave enough to be who you really are instead of being Tyrese.

On Jada:

Will: We’ve been wildly tested. We’ve tested each other. We’ve tested our commitment to our partnership. We’ve tested our commitment to our family. There’s a certain amount of battery you have to subject each other to in order to know that you’re really down. It ain’t nothing I’m talking about on “The Breakfast Club.”Whatever your next questions is. Cuz I been watching you, I know your ignorant patterns. You do the set up, your eyes do this little thing and then you come with the one. It ain’t none of your business.

On being jealous of Tupac:

Will: Aww f*ck yeah. Oh my God! Dude! And that was in the early days. And it was like—that was a big regret for me too cuz I could never open up to interact with Pac. We had a little bit of a thing because they grew up with each other. And they loved each other but they never had a sexual relationship. But they had come into that age where that was a possibility and then Jada was with me. So, Pac had a little thing on that. But she just loved him. He was the image of perfection but she was with the Fresh Prince. I never could–We were in the room together a couple times, I couldn’t speak to him. And he wasn’t gon’ speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him.

On what he has to prove:

Will: I transitioned from my material world journey to my inner journey. Not in a weird way just in a way I got to be okay with me. I can’t give a f*ck what anybody else thinks. I don’t even look at the box office anymore. I don’t even want that in my mind, comparing myself to what other people are doing.

You can listen to the full interview in the video below.

