Lisa Lopes & Andre Rison, Faith & Biggie’s Love Stories Explored In Lifetime Doc “Hopelessly In Love”

Lifetime’s upcoming “Hopelessly In Love” documentary series will explore some of the most iconic and tragic celebrity love stories in pop culture history: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison; Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G.; and Guess model Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead.

The series kicks off with the wild love tale between Lisa and Andre.

Via press release:

An inside look at the intense and complex relationship between TLC pop star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and NFL wide receiver Andre Rison. The film delves into their passionate yet reckless romance that went from abuse allegations to a mansion up in flames. Never-before-seen footage, including the moments leading up to Left Eye’s death, reveals the depth of their love and the underlying turmoil that tore them apart.

Check out the rest of the lineup below.

Hopelessly in Love: Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G.

Premieres Friday, January 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Following the intense marriage between Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G., two of the biggest stars in R&B and hip hop, this is the story about young love and the pressures and consequences of fame for the couple and the culture at large. Twenty years after the iconic rapper’s murder, Faith Evans is ready to confront her pain and revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship…from their whirlwind engagement, to the East coast/West coast rivalry that led to Tupac and Big’s deaths, and the roles other in the scene, like Lil’ Kim, may have played in their tumultuous love story.

Hopelessly in Love: Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead

Premieres Friday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET

Featuring never-before-seen footage, photos and candid interviews, this special documentary is a revealing account of the relationship between one of the most infamous women in the world, the late actress and Playboy playmate Anna Nicole Smith, andLarryBirkhead, the celebrity photographer who saw her beyond her ill-fated past. Larry Birkhead gives a firsthand recollection of their romantic and often unstable union which ignited a highly-publicized battle over daughter Dannielynn, following Anna’s heartbreaking and untimely death.

