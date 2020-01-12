She’s Back Again: Serena Williams Wins ASB Classic For First Title Since 2017 Australian Open

What You Need To Know:

For the first time in three years, tennis great Serena Williams has won the singles final at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Her last championship was the Australian Open in January 2017.

Why You Need To Know:

On and off the courts, Serena has demonstrated what true strength of character looks like. Her physical injuries, as well as post-childbirth difficulties, be damned. Serena Williams showed us once again she is a GOAT. She donated her Auckland winnings to the victims of the Australia fires.

(SOURCE: NEWSWEEK)

