Climate Change: Whether Or Not We Choose To Believe, Weather In Other Parts Of The World Affects Us All

What You Need To Know:

Storms and 70-degree temperatures that began Friday night turned to snow Saturday morning in Dallas and Ft. Worth, TX. The storms moved South and North, killing residents and emergency officials. Property was destroyed in Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. Storms in the Midwest brought snow, ice and freezing rain that is now bearing down on the Northeast.

Why You Need To Know:

Climate change “deniers” may dismiss this weekend. Residents experienced at least three seasons in a matter of hours as a fluke. Experienced environmentalists and meteorologists are warning that climate change is real. Wildfires in our country, as well as other parts of the world, flooding and earthquakes, are all linked to climate change.

We may not see an immediate impact in our communities, but when our gas prices skyrocket, along with food prices, clothing, etc., we will.

(SOURCE:AP)

