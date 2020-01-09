War Powers Act, Passed in House, Moves To Senate

What You Need To Know:

In what many are calling a largely symbolic move, by a vote of 224-194, the U.S. House has approved the effort to curb Donald Trump’s actions during a time of conflict. This bill now heads to the Senate.

Why You Need To Know:

By passing the War Powers Act, Congress is saying they just want to be kept in the loop. This current War Powers Act insists that Donald Trump consult Congress regarding actions that can ultimately lead this country into war.

The Senate version, under the direction of Democrat Tim Kaine, has a difficult road to victory in a Republican-controlled body. However, this week at least three Republicans have spoken out against the Trump administration regarding the attacks against Iran. A strong Trump supporter, Senator Mike Lee of Utah, voiced his disgust following a briefing led by top officials, including the Secretary of State. Joining Lee in his criticism was Republican Senator Rand of Kentucky. Thursday, former Marine and now Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana said he might support the Kaine war powers act. Young added, it gives legislators the opportunity to discuss and debate the issues.

(SOURCE: AP VIA BLACKAMERICAWEB)

