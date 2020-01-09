Judge Orders Google To Turn Over Jussie Smollet’s Data﻿

What You Need To Know:

A Chicago Tribune investigation into the Jussie Smollett case has revealed that Google must turn over one year’s worth of information connected to the former Empire actor and his manager, in the case where Smollett alleged a late-night racist attack in downtown Chicago. The Google information includes texts, phone calls, emails, web browsing history, drafts of and deleted messages, and information “stored in the Cloud.” The request is from the special prosecutor assigned to the case looking into charges of an attack by Smollett, but also looking into the State Attorney’s decision to drop charges against Mr. Smollett.

Why You Need To Know:

These days nothing is ever erased. Nothing.

(SOURCE: BLACKAMERICAWEB)

Also On Black America Web: