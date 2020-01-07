Thank You For Your Service, Army Specialist Henry Mayfield, Jr.

What You Need To Know:

United States Army Specialist Henry Mayfield, Jr. was killed over the weekend. His army base in Kenya came under attack by terrorists associated with Al-Qaeda. The family of the 23-year-old soldier was notified by the Army Sunday afternoon at their home, south of Chicago. Specialist Mayfield was killed with two American contractors.

Why You Need To Know:

Do you remember the time when the names, ages, and hometowns of our military killed in action were scrolled on a weekly, if not a daily basis?

Two things, recent events suggest we may be re-entering a time of undeclared war. Second, even if we are not in a time of war or conflict, we owe so much to the military men, women, and their families for what they do to keep us safe.

Thank you and your families for your service, Army Specialist Henry Mayfield, Jr., and Sgt. First Class Michael J. Goble, killed December 16 in Afghanistan.

(SOURCE: STRIPES)

