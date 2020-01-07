Possible? The Other Fake Meat: Impossible Foods Unveils Pork, Sausage

What You Need To Know:

Of all the great tech advances introduced this week at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES, one of the most talked about already, is fake pork. From the same company that produced the plant-based Impossible Burger, there is now the plant-based Impossible Pork. As with the Impossible Burger, the pork substitute is primarily made up of soy, with sunflower and coconut oils making up the fat component. There are considerable differences between the other white meat and the plant-based counterpart, such as one-third fewer calories and fat content, but the difference is in the amount of sodium. Four ounces of the plant-based pork has over five times the amount of sodium than regular pork.

Why You Need To Know:

For many of us trying to change our eating habits in order to prolong our lives, there has to be some real weighing of options. As one who doesn’t eat a lot of pork, this plant-based pork, might be the way to go…EXCEPT as one with breast cancer in my family, I have to stay away from soy. And then there’s the high sodium, most of us with family heart and blood pressure issues need to be cautious.

On the positive side for those who don’t eat pork for religious reasons, this product is described as kosher and halal. Many who have tasted the Impossible Pork, say they can’t tell the difference. Next up, Impossible Chicken, anyone?

(SOURCE: BLACKAMERICAWEB)

