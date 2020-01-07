Impeachment Chronicles: Are the Stars Starting to Align?

What You Need To Know:

John Bolton, the former National Security Adviser to the Trump administration, announced Monday that “after careful consideration and study,” if subpoenaed by the U.S. Senate, he will testify.

Why You Need To Know:

Keep in mind, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to hold on to the Articles of Impeachment. With the Bolton statement, she now has something with which to negotiate with Senator McConnell and the White House. Perhaps the conversation goes something like this, “Let’s sit down and work out the Senate trial rules that include Bolton testimony…or else…”

John Bolton is also writing a book, due out this year. As the author of several books, Bolton doesn’t need any advice. But how great would the conclusion of the book (not to mention book sales), or even a movie be with the National Security Advisor being the hero of a presidential impeachment trial?

