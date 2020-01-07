Alex Trebek Sends Heartfelt Message To Rep. John Lewis

What You Need To Know:

Last March, Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Last month, U.S. Congressman John Lewis announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Both cancers are at stage 4, the most advanced stage. Both men are 79. This week Trebek sent a message of support to his fellow cancer fighter, Representative Lewis. “We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors,” said Trebek.

Why You Need To Know:

Since the announcement by Congressman Lewis, we have received scores of messages from folks regarding the pancreatic cancer fights of family members and friends. Doctors told Mr. Lewis he has a fighting chance. We have been in fights for other causes, for other diseases. Let’s stand with these men and others in the fight.

What do you need us to do to make Alex Trebek, John Lewis, her Dad or his auntie pancreatic cancer survivors this time next year? We’re ready for our marching orders.

