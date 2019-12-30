Barack Obama Lists Favorite Films, TV Shows, Books, & Songs Of 2019

Barack Obama has revealed his favorite books, television shows, songs, and movies of 2019.

The former president listed his recommendation of comedies, dramas and thrillers on social media Sunday.

“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” Obama wrote in the caption.

Among his favorite films were “Booksmart,” “The Farewell,” “Ford v. Ferrari,” Martin Scorsese-directed “The Irishman,” “Just Mercy,” “Little Women” and “Marriage Story.”

Obama’s favorite TV shows are “Fleabag,” “Unbelievable” and “Watchmen.”

In addition, he noted his Netflix documentary “American Factory” as one of his favs. The title was co-produced with wife Michelle Obama.

“Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works,” Obama said.

On Saturday, Obama recommended his top 19 books of the past year.

“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” he tweeted, adding, “I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”

Obama rounded out his widely popular lists with a list of his favorite songs of 2019 as well.

