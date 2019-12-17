Far-Left Texas Democrat Says Barack Obama ‘Deserves Cancer, Or Worse’

A far-left Texas congressional candidate is not backing down from tweets in which the stated that Barack Obama “deserves” worse than cancer.

Over the weekend, Justin Lecea retweeted an Obama post reminding people about the deadline for enrollment in Obamacare. He added the message: “I just want you to think about all the people who have and will die because Obamacare is pointless and your entire presidency was a waste,” he wrote, and added “If god was just you would get the most malignant cancer imaginable.”

The tweet was later deleted, but not before Obamacare enrollment analyst Charles Gaba saved a screenshot of the disturbing post.

People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama. I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse.— Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) tweeted.

When Lecea was called out, he noted that Obama deserves “worse” than cancer.

“People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama. I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse,” he added. “So @ me all you want I said nothing directly threatening.”

He also said the former president is “a war criminal who was in authority during the desperation of over 3 million immigrants, continued the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, allowed the continued poisoning of citizens in places like Flint, and also recently bought an 11 million dollar home in Martha’s Vineyard, and demonstrated privilege so great that he gives zero f—s about y’all.”

On Monday, the Washington Examiner spoke with Lecea by phone. “I would propose a full constitutional convention that is ratified by direct democratic means and I would propose that all the major political party leaders that we have had over the past 20 years stand trial for all the things that they’ve done. Bush, Obama, Pelosi, Trump, all of them. I think they are all morally bankrupt and only work in the service of the corporate oligarchs in this country.”

Lecea said users of Twitter and Instagram have contacted his family and friends and issued threats…. but claims he’s not worried about it.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE