Kanye Gifts Daughter With Jacket Once Owned By Michael Jackson

Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, announced over the holiday that they gave their 6-year-old daughter, North, a jacket once owned by the late-great Michael Jackson.

“For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket. And this was Michael Jackson’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor,” Kim said in her IG Story. “And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this.”

Kim and Kanye won the garment at an auction, but she did not disclose how much money they had to bid on it. She also shard photos of Jackson rocking the jacket during Taylor’s 1997 birthday party.

“We had it tacked up so she can wear it and the sleeves are half tacked-up so when she gets older, we can untack the sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life,” Kim said. “She is so grateful and so excited.”

You can check out North’s iconic Christmas gift below.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE