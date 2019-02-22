North West’s First Cover Shoot Ignites War Over Child Modeling [Photos Inside]

North West’s first cover shoot has ignited an online debate among fans who are supportive of the 5-year-old’s modeling career, and those who believe the child is being exploited at a young age.

Mom Kim Kardashian revealed North‘s first cover shoot on Friday for the digital magazine, WWD. North was fully dolled up including makeup and even a crop top and posed for multiple photos, while the magazine applauds her for leading the way as a “new generation comes of age.”

According to The Blast, people began immediately criticizing the photos. “She’s beautiful, cover that baby up tho!” one person commented, while another said, “I love you, but if you continue to expose her so young she will end up like Lindsay Lohan by age 13.”

Some people took a softer approach, suggesting to Kim that, “a more natural photoshoot would have been nicer… appropriate to her age and mostly childhood …. less makeup … she’s already beautiful.”

The comments weren’t all negative, as many people applauded Kim and North for the photoshoot, and expressed excitement for the little girl’s big moment.

“North actually enjoys this stuff and it brings her joy. You don’t want to stifle your children’s passion and creativity. You want to expand it. It’s personal growth cultivating at a young age,” one person defended. Many other expressed the sentiment of “you should mind your own business about someone else’s child.”

North has reportedly expressed an interest in fashion which isn’t surprising; she is Kanye’s daughter.

