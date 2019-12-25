Amazon Makes Returns Even Easier This Holiday with Free Returns on Millions of Items

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (Newswire.com) today announced that it’s making buying – and returning – even more convenient this holiday season by offering customers at least one free return option on millions of items sold on Amazon.com. Free returns are now available for electronics, household items, pet supplies, kitchen appliances and more, in addition to shoes and apparel, no matter the reason for the return.

“At Amazon, we’re constantly innovating on the customer experience – not only when purchasing an item, but also making a return,” said Libby Johnson McKee, Director, Amazon WW Returns and ReCommerce. “With free returns on millions of items, customers don’t need to worry if the keyboard they ordered doesn’t feel quite right or if their dog likes his new bed – they can buy with confidence, knowing they’ll be able to return it for free with just a few easy clicks.”

As Amazon’s logistics network continues to grow, the company is enabling delivery and returns at even faster speeds, and to the most convenient locations. Previously only clothing, shoes and bedding were eligible for at least one free return, and now through Amazon’s network of locations, expanding partnerships with other retailers, and the back-end technology that Amazon has worked on for years, customers can return millions of items for free.

Returning in Three Easy Steps

To start a return, customers select the item(s) to be returned and the reason for returning from the ‘Your Orders’ page on Amazon.com or the Amazon app. Customers then select from a list of convenient return options, including at least one free option, and then drop off their item at a location within 5 miles of their delivery address. Most refunds are credited to customer’s accounts within 2 hours of the return being initiated.

A New, More Sustainable Way to Return

Amazon now offers a label-free and box-free return option for eligible items at more than 5,800 locations, limiting the amount of packaging used in returns and in many cases, reducing the number of pickups from drivers. For customers, label-free, box-free returns is simple to use – customers show the QR code received after starting a return, along with the item to be returned, to an associate at a participating location. The associate will then pack and ship it for free, consolidating packages whenever possible. Amazon’s label-free and box-free return option is one of many sustainability initiatives across Amazon, including goals such as The Climate Pledge, the company’s commitment to net zero carbon by 2040 and 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Even More Places to Return

Amazon now offers more than 18,000 no-cost return drop-off locations for customers, including Amazon Books stores, Amazon 4-Star stores, Amazon Hub locations, select Whole Foods Markets and third party locations like Kohl’s, and UPS and more.

Amazon Physical Stores: Easily return eligible products at Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores. Customers simply walk into one of Amazon’s convenient locations staffed with helpful associates, show the QR code received after starting a return online, and hand over the item in the original manufacturer’s packaging.Amazon Hub locations, including Locker and Locker+ locations: To return to a Locker, customers bring their eligible items in a box or shipping envelope and use the barcode or six-digit code sent after starting a return to place the item in the slot. For staffed Locker+ locations, customers either pre-package their item or use the free packing materials available onsite. Amazon Hub locations are in more than 900 cities and towns across the country.Whole Foods Market: Select Whole Foods Market locations have free no-box and no-label return drop off for eligible items with more locations being added all the time. Certain Whole Foods Market locations also offer Amazon Locker and Amazon Locker+ return options.Kohl’s: Return eligible items at more than 1,000 Kohl’s locations across 48 U.S. states. When customers arrive, they will visit the Amazon Returns desk to make to make their return by showing the QR code to a store associate. No box or label is needed.UPS: Customers can choose to drop-off eligible items using a pre-paid mailing label at more than 10,000 The UPS Store and UPS Access Point locations nationwide. At The UPS Store locations, Amazon customers can also take advantage of a label-free and box-free return option or they can arrange a no cost pick-up from their home or office via a UPS driver.Return Policies That Deliver Customer Smiles

Items eligible for free returns are indicated on the product’s detail page. All return-eligible items, weighing under 50 lbs. and sold and fulfilled by Amazon, have at least one free return option within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. Customers can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition. During the holidays, items shipped and fulfilled by Amazon between November 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020.

Also On Black America Web: